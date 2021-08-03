LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Needs Arm Surgery

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan needs surgery.

According to TigerBait.com, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron informed the media Monday that the talented passer hurt his left arm, and he’ll need surgery to fix the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Myles Brennan suffered a severe injury that will require surgery. His timeline is yet to be determined. Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU,” Orgeron told the press.

This is a really tough break for LSU and Brennan. He looked really good early last season when he was healthy.

It looked like Orgeron had another outstanding passer under center. Then, Brennan got hurt and the Tigers had to shuffle through other QBs.

Now, Brennan has gone down with another injury and he’ll need surgery in order to return. That almost certainly means LSU’s QB competition is over, and Max Johnson is now locked in as the starter.

For a guy who showed so much upside early in 2020, Brennan has had some horrible health luck ever since.

This is a tough pill to swallow for LSU fans, but Johnson has proven he can win games. Hopefully, getting all the QB1 reps in camp gets him ready for UCLA week one.