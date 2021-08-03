Matthew Stafford Suffers Thumb Injury, Is Expected To Be Okay

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has suffered a thumb injury.

According to Kevin Modesti, the former Detroit Lions passer hit his right thumb on his helmet at the end of practice, and left the field with it taped. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, head coach Sean McVay later stated that he expected the star quarterback to be okay.

The Rams got a scare when QB Matthew Stafford hit his throwing thumb on a helmet near the end of practice. Stafford left the field with the thumb wrapped, but holding his helmet with that hand. “I don’t know anything yet,” coach Sean McVay said. “I think he’ll be OK.” — Kevin Modesti (@KevinModesti) August 3, 2021

I know people always freak out whenever anyone gets hurt, but it sounds like everything is going to be just fine with Stafford.

If there was a reason to panic, something tells me that McVay wouldn’t have floated to the media that he’s going to be okay.

He would have kept silent until more information was known.

From Inside Training Camp Live: #Texans QB Deshaun Watson was not at practice today, while #Rams QB Matthew Stafford dinged his thumb last night. pic.twitter.com/oMO8YalKhP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 3, 2021

So, to put it as simply as I can, there’s no reason to panic if you’re a fan of the Rams. As long as Stafford is standing upright and throwing the ball around, then Los Angeles will be fine.

Take a deep breath and relax!