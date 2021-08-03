Editorial

Matthew Stafford Suffers Thumb Injury, Is Expected To Be Okay

Jun 10, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws during passing drills at an offseason workout at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has suffered a thumb injury.

According to Kevin Modesti, the former Detroit Lions passer hit his right thumb on his helmet at the end of practice, and left the field with it taped. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, head coach Sean McVay later stated that he expected the star quarterback to be okay.

I know people always freak out whenever anyone gets hurt, but it sounds like everything is going to be just fine with Stafford.

If there was a reason to panic, something tells me that McVay wouldn’t have floated to the media that he’s going to be okay.

He would have kept silent until more information was known.

So, to put it as simply as I can, there’s no reason to panic if you’re a fan of the Rams. As long as Stafford is standing upright and throwing the ball around, then Los Angeles will be fine.

 

Take a deep breath and relax!