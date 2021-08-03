FLASHBACK: Biden Says Cuomo Should Resign If Investigation Confirms Harassment Claims

President Joe Biden formerly said that Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if the New York attorney general’s investigation found that allegations of harassment against the Democrat are true.

The investigation released Tuesday by Attorney General Letitia James found that Cuomo “sexually harassed a number of State employees through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments” and that this conduct “was part of a pattern of behavior that extended to his interactions with others outside of State government.”

There should be a zero tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment & must send a clear message that this behavior is not tolerated. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 17, 2013

The investigation also found that Cuomo’s office fostered a “culture of fear and intimidation, the normalization of inappropriate comments and interactions, and the poor enforcement of the policies and safeguards.”

In March, Biden told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that Cuomo should step down if the investigation confirmed allegations of sexual harassment against the governor.

“Takes a lot of courage to come forward,” the president said at the time. “So, the presumption is they should be taken seriously. And it should be investigated. And that’s what’s underway now.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.