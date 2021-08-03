Politics

FLASHBACK: Biden Says Cuomo Should Resign If Investigation Confirms Harassment Claims

Joe Biden (L) appears with Gov. Andrew Cuomo to unveil plans for new area infrastructure projects on July 27, 2015 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter
President Joe Biden formerly said that Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if the New York attorney general’s investigation found that allegations of harassment against the Democrat are true.

The investigation released Tuesday by Attorney General Letitia James found that Cuomo “sexually harassed a number of State employees through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments” and that this conduct “was part of a pattern of behavior that extended to his interactions with others outside of State government.”

The investigation also found that Cuomo’s office fostered a “culture of fear and intimidation, the normalization of inappropriate comments and interactions, and the poor enforcement of the policies and safeguards.”

In March, Biden told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that Cuomo should step down if the investigation confirmed allegations of sexual harassment against the governor.

“I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too,” Biden said.  (RELATED: TIMELINE: How Andrew Cuomo Went From America’s ‘Love Gov’ To Fending Off Calls For His Resignation In Less Than 12 Months)

“Takes a lot of courage to come forward,” the president said at the time. “So, the presumption is they should be taken seriously. And it should be investigated. And that’s what’s underway now.”

