Ohio State’s Top Three Quarterbacks Were All Five Star Recruits, Has Only Happened Twice Before In College Football History

Ohio State’s quarterback room is outrageously stacked.

Quinn Ewers, who was the top recruit in the 2022 class, left high school early to enroll with the Buckeyes, and OSU now has three five star recruits on the roster. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, the worst QB in the top three on Ryan Day’s squad is C.J. Stroud – the presumed starter – who was ranked 29th overall in 2020 as a five star prospect.

With Quinn Ewers enrolling at Ohio State, I’m pretty sure the Buckeyes are the first team in the internet era to have 3 five-star QBs on their roster at the same time: CJ Stroud – No. 29 in 2020 Top247

Kyle McCord – No. 27 in 2021 Composite

Quinn Ewers – No. 1 in 2022 Composite — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) August 2, 2021

According to CBS Sports, there have only been three other times in college football history with three five star quarterbacks on the roster at the same time: 2007 Florida and 2007 USC.

To put it as simply as possible, Ohio State’s QB situation is hands down the best in the country. Ryan Day could blindfold himself, throw a dart and hit an NFL prospect to start under center.

If you’re a fan of the Buckeyes, this has to be the most confident you’ve ever been about your passing situation.

Best of luck to all the defenses that are going to see the Buckeyes during the regular season. That’s not going to be fun!