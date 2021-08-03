Olympic Athletes Are Under Investigation For Drinking Alcohol

Multiple Olympic athletes are under investigation for consuming alcohol.

According to the New York Post, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto informed the media that multiple athletes were found drinking Friday in a park in the Olympic village, and the police were at the scene. Drinking alcohol outside of an athlete’s room while they’re alone is banned during the Olympics in an attempt to stop coronavirus from spreading. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We are looking into the matter. We will take appropriate steps based on our findings,” Muto told the media. The names of the athletes involved haven’t been revealed, according to the same report.

Olympics investigating after athletes drinking alcohol violated COVID-19 measures https://t.co/U96GBLl4tu pic.twitter.com/JwyRKTVwhE — New York Post (@nypost) August 1, 2021

This is one of the stupidest things that I’ve ever heard, and I sincerely mean that. So, it’s safe enough for athletes to compete right next to each other, but it’s not safe enough to enjoy a few drinks?

Yeah, I don’t buy that at all. I don’t buy that one bit.

I’m all for being safe, but I refuse to believe there’s science that supports getting hammered in your room the moment competition ends is safe, but drinking with a few other people will bring the Olympics crashing down.

I just don’t buy that nonsense at all.

If athletes can’t enjoy a few ice cold beers then we shouldn’t even be having the Olympics. It’s truly that simple.

If cracking a few open with the boys is this big of a problem, then can the whole situation.

The Olympics need to get some common sense because stuff like this is embarrassing.