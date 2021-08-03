REPORT: Pentagon Locks Down Following Gunshots

The Pentagon is locking down following reports of gunshots, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) announced Tuesday.

“The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center,” the PFPA tweeted at 11:01 am. The Associated Press (AP) reported that gunshots were heard near the building.

The Pentagon Transit Center is on the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s Blue and Yellow lines.

The shooting occurred on a Metro bus platform, according to AP.

The Arlington County Fire Department later reported multiple victims. Their conditions are not known.

#Update – Scene is still active, ACFD did encounter multiple patients. NFI on patient status will be provided. — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) August 3, 2021

At least victim was a Pentagon police officer, according to Fox 5 DC.

An Arlington police source confirms a Pentagon officer was injured and transported after shooting near metro station platform that’s put the Pentagon on lockdown. @fox5dc is on scene pic.twitter.com/E7lf8YkSSP — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) August 3, 2021

PFPA announced that the crime scene was secure at 11:57 am.

