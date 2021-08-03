US

REPORT: Pentagon Locks Down Following Gunshots

US-ARCHITECHTURE-PENTAGON

(Photo by STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Michael Ginsberg General Assignment Reporter
Font Size:

The Pentagon is locking down following reports of gunshots, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) announced Tuesday.

The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center,” the PFPA tweeted at 11:01 am. The Associated Press (AP) reported that gunshots were heard near the building.

The Pentagon Transit Center is on the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s Blue and Yellow lines.

The shooting occurred on a Metro bus platform, according to AP.

The Arlington County Fire Department later reported multiple victims. Their conditions are not known.

At least victim was a Pentagon police officer, according to Fox 5 DC.

PFPA announced that the crime scene was secure at 11:57 am.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information becomes available.