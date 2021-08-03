Poll: Majority Of Voters Say Jan. 6 Committee Is Biased

A majority of voters said that they believe the House investigative committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol riots is biased, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey.

Fifty-eight percent of voters said they believed the committee was biased, while 42% said they thought the committee was fair, according to The Hill.

“Americans want an examination of the riots over the summer and the origins of the virus over investigating Jan. 6th,” said Mark Penn, the co-director of the survey. “The voters reject the Pelosi move to toss Republicans off of the committee and see it now as just a partisan exercise.”

Last month, after rejecting the request by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to place Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana on the investigative committee, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tapped Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois to serve on the panel alongside Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. (RELATED: Kinzinger Suggests Subpoenas For McCarthy And Jordan But Not Trump In Jan. 6 Probe)

Speaker Pelosi cited Jordan and Bank’s decisions following the Capitol riots to overturn the 2020 presidential elections results as reasoning for her decision.

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee,” Pelosi said in a statement at the time. “The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.”

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey was conducted among 1,788 voters and was carried out between July 28 to 29, according to The Hill.

Respondents to the poll were recruited on a randomized basis through voter panel providers, and their results were then weighted to reflect known demographics, according to The Hill. The full results of the poll will be released online later this week.