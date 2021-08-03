Editorial

REPORT: Alando Tucker Tried To Oust Greg Gard As The Head Coach Of The Badgers

Jan 7, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badger assistant coach Alando Tucker watches his team during the game with the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Alando Tucker is no longer with the Wisconsin Badgers after reportedly attempting a coup against head coach Greg Gard.

Tucker and the basketball program split several months ago, and nobody was really told why. The situation became even more mysterious when a secret recording of players was leaked that painted Greg Gard in a terrible light. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a piece published by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, it’s reported that multiple people confirmed to the outlet that Tucker attempted to undermine and remove Gard.

The story doesn’t read at all like a story about a historic basketball program. Instead, it reads like a Tom Clancy novel about a failed attempt to topple a government and a bloody war raging on the streets.

Tucker allegedly went to Barry Alvarez behind Gard’s back in an attempt to have Gard fired, turned players against him and lobbied for Wisconsin to hire NIU AD Sean Frazier in hopes he’d fire the Badgers head coach and install him as the program’s leader.

A source told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “He truly believed Frazier would fire Greg and hire him.” Again, it’s something straight out of a movie.

First off, if any of the allegations against Tucker are true, then he should be embarrassed and ashamed of himself.

He was a legendary player for the Badgers and one of the most accomplished guys in program history. Now, he reportedly threw it all away.

Secondly, a great sports program is built to withstand chaos like this alleged attempted coup. Thankfully, the system stopped Tucker from taking over, which would have undoubtedly been a disaster.

Barry Alvarez stood strong, Gard didn’t fall and Tucker was shown the exit. What a wild situation for everyone involved.

Now, we can put all of this behind us and focus on winning games this season. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters.