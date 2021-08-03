REPORT: Clemson Player Fred Davis II Arrested After Allegedly Crashing While Driving 115 MPH

Clemson football player Fred Davis II has reportedly been arrested.

According to TMZ, Davis was arrested Sunday by police for an alleged crash that happened July 21. Davis is accused of crashing into a mail carrier while driving at speeds as high as 115 mph in Clemson, South Carolina. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The driver of the mail carrier suffered serious injuries, but Davis wasn’t hurt at all, according to the same report. The young player for the Tigers has been charged with reckless driving.

TMZ also reported that Davis won’t be thrown off of the team, but a spokesperson said he “will be subject to internal discipline.”

As always, Davis has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system and we should all be thankful for it.

However, the young Clemson defensive back is facing a serious situation. This is like he got arrested for being drunk in public.

He allegedly hurt someone while driving up to 115 mph. It’s an incredibly serious situation.

Hopefully, he has a great lawyer because it sounds like he’s going to need it.