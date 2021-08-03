REPORT: Lonzo Ball Gets An $85 Million Contract With The Chicago Bulls

Lonzo Ball has reportedly scored a gigantic contract with the Chicago Bulls.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Lavar Ball's oldest son has agreed to an $85 million sign-and-trade deal with the Bulls.

That means the Pelicans guard will sign the deal with New Orleans and then be promptly traded to Chicago.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is landing on a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade agreement, his agent and @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

This is awesome to see for Lonzo. After all the criticism he’s faced since his days at UCLA, it’s awesome to see him get paid.

Earning $85 million over four years is an outrageous amount of money. That’s the kind of money that makes sure you never have to work again.

Despite how many people dislike his father, there’s no doubt at all that Lonzo and LaMelo are outstanding basketball players.

Both are great players, and the numbers speak for themselves. Teams don’t hand out $85 million deals to scrubs.

I’ve been telling people for years that the oldest and youngest Ball brothers were legit and very few people wanted to listen.

Well, I think they’re listening now!

Props to Lonzo for getting his cash. Don’t spend it all in one place!