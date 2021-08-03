REPORT: Giants Players Brawl During Practice, Daniel Jones Ends Up At The Bottom Of The Pile

The New York Giants reportedly got into a massive brawl during practice Tuesday.

According to Ralph Vacchiano, a bunch of players ended up in a massive fight after a huge shot on running back Corey Clement, and starting quarterback Daniel Jones was at one bottom at the bottom of the scrum. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A full-team brawl at Giants camp with QB Daniel Jones somehow at the bottom of the pile. … Joe Judge is absolutely livid. He’s got the players lined up now to run. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

Hard to see exactly what happened. RB Corey Clement took a big hit at the end of a run. TE Evan Engram retaliated and then he got popped by Logan Ryan. Then everybody — and I mean everybody — jumped in. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

How did head coach Joe Judge handle the mayhem? He lined up his players and had them run and do push ups as punishment for the bonehead decisions.

Giants players are running goal line to goal line again … and again … and now back to push ups. Joe Judge is doing his best Herb Brooks imitation now. pic.twitter.com/l5ELerBQBu — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

Fights in football happen. It’s a violent sport with people who are jacked up and ready to hit something. So, things are going to boil over from time to time.

However, any situation that results in an all-out brawl with the team’s starting quarterback at the bottom of the pile is 100% unacceptable.

Judge had every right in the world to react the way he did, and I’m sure most people would have done the same.

And now practice is mercifully over. Wow. I’ve never seen Joe Judge that angry. Actually I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anyone that angry. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

The only real upside here is that a massive fight happening in camp means football is right around the corner! I can’t wait!