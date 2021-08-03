Editorial

REPORT: Giants Players Brawl During Practice, Daniel Jones Ends Up At The Bottom Of The Pile

Jul 29, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The New York Giants reportedly got into a massive brawl during practice Tuesday.

According to Ralph Vacchiano, a bunch of players ended up in a massive fight after a huge shot on running back Corey Clement, and starting quarterback Daniel Jones was at one bottom at the bottom of the scrum. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How did head coach Joe Judge handle the mayhem? He lined up his players and had them run and do push ups as punishment for the bonehead decisions.

Fights in football happen. It’s a violent sport with people who are jacked up and ready to hit something. So, things are going to boil over from time to time.

However, any situation that results in an all-out brawl with the team’s starting quarterback at the bottom of the pile is 100% unacceptable.

Judge had every right in the world to react the way he did, and I’m sure most people would have done the same.

The only real upside here is that a massive fight happening in camp means football is right around the corner! I can’t wait!