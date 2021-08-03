Editorial

REPORT: Raiders GM Mike Mayock Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock has reportedly been hit with some bad coronavirus news.

According to Adam Schefter, Mayock has tested positive for coronavirus, but isn’t experiencing major symptoms. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Schefter added that Mayock, who is vaccinated, is feeling “very good” after contracting the virus.

This is another reminder that the war against coronavirus isn’t over just yet. We’re in the final days of the battle, but we’re not completely out of the woods.

People are still testing positive for coronavirus. The good news is that most of the people who are vaccinated aren’t struggling with the virus.

Mayock isn’t experiencing symptoms and I’d expect him to get back to normal soon.

It’s also better that something like this happens during training camp instead of during the season. Right now, it’s just an inconvenience.

Testing positive during the season and being kept away from team facilities could be an actual problem.

Let’s all hope Mayock bounces back in a major! This war is almost over, but there will still be a few more bumps in the road.