Simone Biles Wins The Bronze Medal In The Balance Beam

Simone Biles earned a bronze medal Tuesday.

The superstar gymnast returned to competition after missing multiple events because of mental health issues, and she earned a bronze medal in the balance beam. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WHAT A MOMENT! Simone Biles returns and wins bronze in the balance beam 🐐 pic.twitter.com/3dGLaRjLgA — ESPN (@espn) August 3, 2021

Leading by example ✨ Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) closed the show with a

🥉 at the Balance Beam Final today! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/rsIRIinvtp — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 3, 2021

The medal also tied Simone Biles with Shannon Miller for the most medals by a Team USA gymnastics member.

SIMONE BILES WINS BRONZE IN THE BALANCE BEAM 👏 That’s her seventh career Olympic medal, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most by any athlete in gymnastics in Team USA history 🐐 pic.twitter.com/fvdiVW6j0Z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 3, 2021

Good for Biles. I’m super excited for her, and I think most Americans feel the same way. The outrage mob might not be pumped for on Twitter, but I am.

It’s clear that she’s been struggling with some stuff, and that only became more and more evident with every single event she pulled out of over the course of the past week.

Tuesday, she returned to competition and is taking home a bronze medal. If that doesn’t get you pumped up as an American, then I don’t know what to tell you.

Props to Biles for finishing her time in Tokyo strong. Hopefully, we see her again down the road with a few more dominating performances.