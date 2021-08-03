‘I Freaking Love Living There’: American Wrestler Praises USA After Winning Gold

American wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock praised both the United States of America and God after winning her first gold medal ever at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

“Of course I surprise myself, it’s by the grace of God I’m even able to move my feet,” Mensah-Stock shared during her presser after beating out second-seed Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the 68-kilogram freestyle final, NPR reported.

“Like I just leave it in his hands and I pray that all the practice that, the hell that my fricking coaches put me through pays off,” she added. “And every single time it does. And I get better and better. And it’s so weird that there is no cap to the limit that I can do. And I’m excited to see what I have next.” (RELATED: Female Track Star Named ‘World’s Sexiest Athlete’ To Compete In Tokyo Olympics)

WATCH:

All glory to God! pic.twitter.com/CRdqbTuXw1 — The Wrestling Room (@MrPatMineo) August 3, 2021

The reporter noted the American flag the athlete had draped around her shoulders and said it looked good there. He then asked the Olympic Gold medal winner how it felt to be able to represent her country in the games. (RELATED: ‘Racial Propaganda’: Taking A Knee To Protest Will Not Be Tolerated At Tokyo Olympics)

Mensah-Stock just hugged the flag and said she loved living in the USA and said it felt “amazing.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It feels amazing,” the wrestler shared. “I love representing the US. I freaking love living there.” (RELATED: ‘We’re Going To The Olympics, Baby!’: Allyson Felix And Quanera Hayes Qualify For Tokyo And Show The World Their Babies)

“I love it,” she added, as she made a heart with her hand. “And I’m so happy I get to represent USA!”

Right at the end of her presser she promised not to cry when she hit the podium to receive her gold medal.

Tamyra becomes the first black woman to win a gold medal in Olympic wrestling for USA and only the second American woman overall.