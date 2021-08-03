The American Dream Is Very Much A Reality For Zach Machuca Despite Humble Beginnings

The American Dream – a set of ideals in which freedom and the free market presents opportunities for prosperity and success achieved through hard work in a society with few barriers. This is a belief that anyone, regardless of where they were born or what class they were born into, can attain their own version of success. Zach Machuca was born in America of Ecuadorian descent, and raised by his father Alejandro Machuca. He witnessed his pops log long hours running his own business, putting in blood, sweat and tears with no complaints daily to place food in the bellies of his family members. All was well, the graft paid off, until the 2008 financial crisis knocked down millions of Americans, with the Machuca family being one of them

Growing up in Fair Lawn, New Jersey as a youngster during the harsh crisis, Zach vowed to never be in that position again. He set his eyes on a prosperous life with the ethos of the American Dream instilled within him from his Dad.

So, did Zach achieve what he set out to do? You bet he did. Now at just 30 years old, Zach is seeing over $100,000 monthly in recurring client payments for his company’s services. His Forbes-featured company auto-Nurture is a digital marketing agency specializing in lead generation and setting high-quality appointments for mortgage brokers. This business has provided Zach with lifetime security and joys he once could only dream of. Most recently, he obtained a Florida penthouse apartment for $2,500 per month and spent $20,000 on a Tulum, Mexico trip for his family. His company’s ability to make brokers wealthy saw Facebook verifying Zach just last week as a globally recognised personality. Evidence that you too can “make it” regardless of your starting point.

Zach’s thoughts on the American Dream are simple: “When it comes to the American Dream, I do believe that I live in the greatest country in the world. That being said, I’m not one to think that because I have money in the bank, it fully belongs to me. I’m a big believer in helping others wherever possible and making contributions to society. My father came to this country at 13 years old from Ecuador and was able to build his business alongside my grandmother, a single mother of 4. This is definitely the land of opportunity, but it’s important not to forget your humble beginnings.”