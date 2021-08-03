Time’s Up Now Calls For Cuomo To ‘Immediately’ Resign

A prominent non-profit established at the height of the #MeToo movement called on Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign Tuesday.

“He has failed to protect the women who worked in New York State government and therefore shouldn’t be permitted to govern,” TIME’S UP Now said in a statement. (RELATED: Advocacy Groups That Pushed ‘Believe All Women’ Silent On Cuomo #METOO Accusers)

The organization said that it is “imperative” that Cuomo face consequences for his actions and be “held to account” by both the State Assembly and by New York law enforcement authorities.

TIME’S UP Now spoke out following news that Cuomo “sexually harassed a number of State employees through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments” and that this conduct “was part of a pattern of behavior that extended to his interactions with others outside of State government,” according to an investigation conducted by the New York Attorney General’s office.

“We acknowledge and deeply respect the courage and sacrifice of the 11 women who came forward to share their experiences of harassment and the retaliation they endured,” the organization said in a statement. “Demanding accountability and justice from someone in power is never easy and it comes at great risk, but by boldly coming forward, these women have given others the courage to do the same.”

“The findings of the investigation further cement the fact that the powerful can no longer hide behind their influence and threats when people they’ve harmed are demanding accountability and justice,” the statement continued. “The independent investigation, which included 74,000 pieces of evidence and 179 witnesses, found that Governor Cuomo violated both federal and state laws, and that a toxic and hostile work environment existed.”

In March, TIME’S UP Now CEO Tina Tchen told POLITICO’s Women Rule that the probe into Cuomo’s conduct should be focused on supporting the accusers while respecting due process. TIME’S UP Now refrained from calling on Cuomo to resign at the time, though other women’s groups like the Women’s March, UltraViolet, and Girls for Gender Equity had called for Cuomo to step down.

TIME’S UP Now is an “independent, nonpartisan, and not-for-profit 501(c)(4) charitable organization” and the parent organization of the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund. (RELATED: With No Lawyer Or Public Relations Rep And Little Backing From Prominent Women’s Groups, Tara Reade Stands Alone)

The organization was heavily involved in supporting and elevating Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in September 2018, calling for protests and walkouts over social media using the hashtag #BelieveAllWomen.

