Tom Brady Turns 44-Years-Old

Tuesday is Tom Brady’s 44th birthday.

On August 3, 1977, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was born into this world, and we all know what happened next.

He became a football star over the 44 years of his life, and successfully won six Super Bowls with Patriots and one with the Bucs during his first season with the franchise.

Not only has Tom Brady been in the NFL since 2000, but he’s aged shockingly well for any human. Check out the tweet from Darren Rovell below. It’s absolutely shocking.

Tom Brady turns 44 tomorrow. He has four more seasons to beat George Blanda, who retired at 48, as the oldest NFL player. pic.twitter.com/iNWdcYO2ug — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 2, 2021

It’s hard to believe Tom Brady is 44-years-old. It really is. The dude doesn’t look a day over 35. He’s aged insanely well.

What’s even more impressive is that at the age of 44, he’s still one of the most dominant players in the NFL and shows no signs of slowing down.

He just won a Super Bowl at the age of 43! Imagine someone telling you a decade ago that a 43-year-old QB would win his seventh ring.

I’m not sure anyone would have believed you.

Props to Brady for proving that getting old doesn’t mean you have to drop off!