Truck Sinks In The Background Of A TV Report In Hilarious Viral Video

A truck sank in the background of a TV report, and the video is outstanding.

During a report being filmed for WICS' Jakob Emerson, a white truck sank into Lake Springfield in the background, and I can promise you the video will be one of the funniest things you see all day.

Give it a watch below. You're going to love it.

Now this is a new one! An entire truck sinking into Lake Springfield just as I was finishing my (unrelated) 6pm live hit. Happy Thursday.. 😬 #twill pic.twitter.com/yJeB7yXd5t — Jakob Emerson (@JakobEmersonTV) July 30, 2021

I have to say right away that Emerson has some insanely impressive reaction time. At the start of the video, he clearly had no idea what was going on.

As soon as he saw the truck sinking, he pivoted and told the cameraman to shoot it ASAP. That's the kind of quick thinking that puts money into your bank account.

Secondly, how the hell does your truck accidentally end up in a lake? I know a guy who lost his truck in the ocean, but his story at least had a reasonable explanation.

In this case, it looks like the truck was backing into the water and then just went right in. I don’t know who was responsible for driving, but they might be in big trouble because trucks aren’t cheap!

Either way, this was an all-time great video, and I’m here for it!