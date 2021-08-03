USC Suspends Bru McCoy After The WR Is Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

USC has suspended talented receiver Bru McCoy after a recent arrest.

According to ESPN, the Trojans suspended McCoy after he was arrested July 24 in Los Angeles “on suspicion of violating California Penal Code Section 273.5(a).” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That section of the law covers “domestic violence toward a spouse or other cohabitant,” according to the same report. No details are available on McCoy’s arrest at this time, but he’s due back in court in November after being released on a $50,000 bond.

USC released the following statement Monday:

USC does not condone violence of any kind. We are aware of the situation, and USC’s Office for Equity, Equal Opportunity, and Title IX is reviewing it. Because of federal student privacy laws, we are unable to share additional information at this time. The student-athlete has been temporarily removed from team activities.

This is obviously an incredibly serious situation, and I’d be shocked if we saw McCoy on the field before a resolution is reached.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Horace McCoy (@brumccoy)

Remember, USC doesn’t need a conviction to keep someone off the field. The Trojans can keep someone off the field if they simply feel it’s in the best interest of the team.

Now, if a player is convicted of domestic violence, then he’s obviously not going to be returning. No major program in America is going to tolerate that. It’d be a PR nightmare.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Horace McCoy (@brumccoy)

McCoy has every right to be presumed innocent in court, but USC has zero obligation to play him with a domestic violence charge hanging over his head. It’s clear they don’t intend to, and that’s probably the right call.