‘We Have A Different Vision For My Future’: Ric Flair Confirms He’s Been Released By WWE

Wrestling legend Ric Flair confirmed on Tuesday that he had been released by the WWE following rumors suggesting he had been let out of his contract.

“I am officially able to respond to all the press related to my requested release from WWE, which they have given me,” “The Nature Boy” shared in a statement posted on Twitter.

We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021. https://t.co/VfoxW4fo1N — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021

“I want to make it really clear with everyone that I’m not upset with WWE at all,” he added. “They solely are responsible for putting me in the position of life that I’m in right now, where I’m seen in the brightest light ever.” (RELATED: Nikki Bella Announces Wrestling Career Is Over: ‘Here’s To Closing One Chapter And The Next One Opening’)

“We have a different vision for my future,” Flair’s statement continued. “I wish them nothing but continued success! Thank you for everything! Nothing but respect!” (RELATED: John Cena Gets Engaged To Smoke Show WWE Star)

Reports earlier in the day suggested the wrestling legend wanted out over frustrations with the organization’s booking. Those rumors came after the 16-time world champion had made it clear he wasn’t happy with WWE’s last storyline involving himself and Lacey Evans being romantically linked and his daughter Charlotte Flair, Fox News reported. The storyline came to an end after Evans announced she was pregnant.

“In this instance, I didn’t [feel comfortable],” Flair told the outlet back in May. “The one thing I’ve learned is you’re not going to win a war when someone’s got their mind made up. She most definitely didn’t like it, but the one thing that I can say about me is I always said yes. I didn’t want to be that guy that was always going ‘Oh, that isn’t perfect for me.'”