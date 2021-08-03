Security Chases Around A Cat On The Field During Yankees/Orioles Game

The New York Yankees found themselves with a cat on the field Tuesday night against Baltimore.

During the bottom of the eighth inning against the Orioles, a cat found itself on the field and security spent several minutes chasing it around. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Not only did security spend a bunch of time chasing the cat, but they never even managed to catch the thing! Watch the hilarious video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Yankee Stadium security chases a cat around the field for nearly four minutes and never gets its hands on what might be the most elusive animal that ever lived pic.twitter.com/w2HR4H3HaW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 3, 2021

That’s one of the best videos I’ve seen in a long time. Unlike when idiot streakers get on the field, this situation was incredibly wholesome. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Animals don’t get on the field very often, but whenever they do, it’s always a fun show. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Also, how can these security guards keep their jobs after not being able to catch a cat? One dude let the thing run literally right between his legs. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

If you’re paid to protect an area and you let a cat go right through your legs, you’re in the wrong field.

In terms of fun content on the internet today, I think we can all agree this video will be near the top of the list!