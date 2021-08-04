Woman Shoots Intruder, Gets Charged With Attempted Murder

A Colorado woman and a male accomplice have been charged with attempted murder after police say the woman shot an alleged home intruder.

Emily Strunk, 25, and 27-year-old Kevin Lee Wertin are being held on charges of attempted murder after an unidentified male, whom Strunk had previously been in a relationship with, allegedly “forced his way into her apartment,” and began assaulting Wertin on July 31 shortly after midnight, Aurora Police said.

Strunk “made the decision to shoot the alleged assailant,” and then called police to report she shot a male intruder. Strunk was detained and later released, and police originally said there were no other suspects in custody at the time.

#APDAlert Officers are investigating a shooting in the 15400 blk. of E. 13th Ave. One adult male shot with critical injuries and one adult female in-custody. We are not looking for any additional parties. No additional info at this time. pic.twitter.com/MnGtzvyXj3 — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 31, 2021

Police, however, arrested both Strunk and Wertin on Monday after undisclosed “new information developed” leading to the arrests and charges. (RELATED: Man Fatally Shoots Home Intruder After Gunfire Battle)

NEWS RELEASE: Two Arrested After Shooting Man in Laredo Highline Neighborhood #APDNews https://t.co/zZOlaVJVUW pic.twitter.com/3wQ4qQnUmw — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) August 3, 2021

The unidentified victim remains in critical condition, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.