Big 12 And PAC-12 Commissioners Meet To Discuss Possible Partnership, Merger

Could a new superconference be on the horizon?

The commissioners of the Big 12 and PAC-12 conferences met Tuesday to discuss the possibility of a strategic alliance between the two conferences, as the Big 12 deals with fallout from the momentous move by Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

The Athletic’s Max Olson first reported on the meeting.

The Big 12 is dealing with a massive amount of uncertainty following the announcement that the two aforementioned powerhouses accepted bids from the SEC and will be joining the conference in 2025. The remaining 8 schools could see gross product losses of up to $1.3 billion if the conference goes under, according to Forbes.

The two conference heads discussed the possibility of a scheduling partnership as well as a full merger between the conferences. A scheduling partnership would mitigate the losses incurred on the conference’s television deal by allowing schools to play with PAC-12 powerhouse schools such as Oregon, USC, Stanford, and Washington, among others. A full merger could create a superconference larger than the soon-to-be 16-team SEC.

Commissioners Bob Bowlsby (Big 12) & George Kliavkoff (Pac-12) meeting today to begin discussions on several topics on how leagues can work together, including possible schedule alliance or merger, sources told @Stadium. 1st reported by @max_olson — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 3, 2021

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby floated the possibility of both at a hearing with the Texas State Senate on Monday.

PAC-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff expressed interest in the possibility.

“I think it’s an interesting opportunity,” he said at the PAC-12 Media Day. “It’s under discussion, but nothing to announce today.”