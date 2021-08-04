Editorial

Bryson DeChambeau Won’t Get Vaccinated Immediately, Wants To Save Vaccines For Those Truly In Need

MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 20, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Bryson DeChambeau isn’t in a rush to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The American golfer had to withdraw from the Olympics after contracting the virus, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to get his shots in the near future. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

DeChambeau said the following Wednesday about the vaccine, according to ESPN:

The vaccine doesn’t necessarily prevent it from happening.I’m young enough, I’d rather give it [the vaccine] to people who need it. I don’t need it. I’m a healthy, young individual that will continue to work on my health. I don’t think taking the vaccine away from someone who needs it is a good thing. My dad is a perfect example. He got it [the vaccine] early on because he’s a diabetic. People like that need to get it. My mom got it. I don’t want to take away that ability. Now as time goes on, if it [the vaccine] is mainstream, really, really mainstream, then yeah.

Who is ready to watch people flip out over these comments? Seriously, who is ready for the inevitable meltdowns that are certainly coming?

It should go without saying that some people are not going to be pumped at all that a famous athlete didn’t immediately endorse the vaccine.

Here’s the thing, folks. I’m not a doctor and most of you aren’t reading this either. I’m not going to get on a soapbox and tell DeChambeau that he should go right to the front of the line. I got vaccinated, I believe in the vaccine and I think it’s a good thing.

However, it’s not my job to shame people for making their own decisions. He wants people who need it more than him to get the first crack at it, and he already has the antibodies.

Plus, he admitted that he’ll get it down the road. So, there’s no need for any outrage! Trust me, we already have enough of that to last a lifetime.

Let us know in the comments what you think about DeChambeau’s vaccine stance!