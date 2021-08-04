Bryson DeChambeau Won’t Get Vaccinated Immediately, Wants To Save Vaccines For Those Truly In Need

Bryson DeChambeau isn’t in a rush to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The American golfer had to withdraw from the Olympics after contracting the virus, but that doesn't mean he's going to get his shots in the near future.

Breaking: Bryson DeChambeau is unable to compete at the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, USA Golf announced. Patrick Reed will take his place in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/LSh3kGspJ7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 25, 2021

DeChambeau said the following Wednesday about the vaccine, according to ESPN:

The vaccine doesn’t necessarily prevent it from happening.I’m young enough, I’d rather give it [the vaccine] to people who need it. I don’t need it. I’m a healthy, young individual that will continue to work on my health. I don’t think taking the vaccine away from someone who needs it is a good thing. My dad is a perfect example. He got it [the vaccine] early on because he’s a diabetic. People like that need to get it. My mom got it. I don’t want to take away that ability. Now as time goes on, if it [the vaccine] is mainstream, really, really mainstream, then yeah.

Who is ready to watch people flip out over these comments? Seriously, who is ready for the inevitable meltdowns that are certainly coming?

It should go without saying that some people are not going to be pumped at all that a famous athlete didn’t immediately endorse the vaccine.

Bryson DeChambeau on not getting the COVID vaccine https://t.co/ebd9AzDJUn pic.twitter.com/QCvbzZKLpd — Bob Williams (@WilliamsBob75) August 4, 2021

Here’s the thing, folks. I’m not a doctor and most of you aren’t reading this either. I’m not going to get on a soapbox and tell DeChambeau that he should go right to the front of the line. I got vaccinated, I believe in the vaccine and I think it’s a good thing.

However, it’s not my job to shame people for making their own decisions. He wants people who need it more than him to get the first crack at it, and he already has the antibodies.

Plus, he admitted that he’ll get it down the road. So, there’s no need for any outrage! Trust me, we already have enough of that to last a lifetime.

