Christian Bale Is Unrecognizable As Gorr The God Butcher In Set Photos From ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: Actor Christian Bale attends The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner)

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Christian Bale is 100% unrecognizable in the upcoming movie “Thor: Love And Thunder.”

The highly-anticipated movie with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Bale is expected to drop in 2022, and fans now have photos of the legendary actor in costume as Gorr the God Butcher filming in Malibu thanks to the Daily Mail.

His character “is an alien who hails from a planet afflicted by environmental calamities and whose prayers to the gods go unanswered,” according to the Daily Mail.

Did I ever think I would see Christian Bale in a costume like this on set? The answer is no. I never thought we’d see something like this.

Bale is an incredibly serious actor and he takes very serious roles. “Public Enemies,” “Vice,” “Ford V Ferrari” and “The Big Short” are just a few classic examples.

He’s not exactly a superhero kind of guy.

Yet, there he is on set in costume as Gorr the God Butcher, and I 100% wouldn’t recognize him if he walked past me on the street.

Anyone who looks at those photos and says they know it’s Christian Bale is 100% lying to you.

While I’m not a huge superhero movie fan, I am super excited to see what this film is like with Bale after seeing the photos. Something tells me it’s going to be awesome.