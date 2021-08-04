Christian Bale Is Unrecognizable As Gorr The God Butcher In Set Photos From ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Christian Bale is 100% unrecognizable in the upcoming movie “Thor: Love And Thunder.”

The highly-anticipated movie with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Bale is expected to drop in 2022, and fans now have photos of the legendary actor in costume as Gorr the God Butcher filming in Malibu thanks to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Christian Bale seen for FIRST TIME in character as villainous Gorr The God Butcher https://t.co/XIesCJCtSE — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 4, 2021

His character “is an alien who hails from a planet afflicted by environmental calamities and whose prayers to the gods go unanswered,” according to the Daily Mail.

The first look at Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder! Filming has resumed in Malibu (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/2RHo4zG1VJ — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) August 4, 2021

Did I ever think I would see Christian Bale in a costume like this on set? The answer is no. I never thought we’d see something like this.

Bale is an incredibly serious actor and he takes very serious roles. “Public Enemies,” “Vice,” “Ford V Ferrari” and “The Big Short” are just a few classic examples.

He’s not exactly a superhero kind of guy.

Yet, there he is on set in costume as Gorr the God Butcher, and I 100% wouldn’t recognize him if he walked past me on the street.

Anyone who looks at those photos and says they know it’s Christian Bale is 100% lying to you.

While I’m not a huge superhero movie fan, I am super excited to see what this film is like with Bale after seeing the photos. Something tells me it’s going to be awesome.