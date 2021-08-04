‘His Time Will Come’ — Rep. Cori Bush Goes Off Over Pardon Of Mark McCloskey

Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush slammed Mark McCloskey, who faced misdemeanor charges for waving firearms at protesters who trespassed onto his property, after Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pardoned them Tuesday, saying “his time will come.”

“Mark McCloskey is an absolute liar,” Bush said during a Wednesday interview with CNN. “He has spat on my name. And because of that, his day will come. You will not be successful in all that you’re trying to do, when you are hurting the very people that are out trying to save lives … He can try it, but I will not stand by and allow him or our governor to hurt the very people that are doing the work that they should be doing.”

Parson granted the couple twelve pardons and commuted two of their sentences. The McCloskey’s were facing criminal charges. Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri, gives the governor the power to grant pardons for all criminal offenses except for treason and impeachment. (RELATED: Missouri Governor Pardons McCloskeys)

WATCH:

Rep. @CoriBush, who took part in trespassing on the McCloskeys’ property, threatens the family after they received a gubernatorial pardon: “Mark McCloskey is an absolute liar. He has spat on my name. And because of that, his day will come.” pic.twitter.com/XEe5DNOxKM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 4, 2021

Bush was one of the marchers in their neighborhood the day the McCloskey’s came out of their home with their firearms, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Rep. Cori Bush Wants To ‘Defund The Police’ But Spent Taxpayer Money On Private Security For Herself)

The Daily Caller contacted Bush’s office about her comments to which they did not immediately respond.