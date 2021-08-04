Top Cuomo Ally Calls For His Resignation, Says It Is ‘Inevitable’

New York Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs, who is a close ally of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has called on the governor to resign Wednesday following multiple sexual assault allegations.

Jacobs joins other prominent Democrats, on both state and federal level, in calling on Cuomo to step down after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report Tuesday detailing accusation of Cuomo’s sexual misconduct and harassment.

“The Attorney General’s exhaustive and professional investigation yielded conclusions that can only be described as extremely damning and upsetting. While other Elected and Party officials immediately called for the Governor to resign, in the interests of the Party and the People of the State of New York, in an effort to effect a positive and expeditious resolution, I chose not to make a public statement,” Jacobs said in a statement released to the press.

NEW: Jay Jacobs, the New York State Democratic Chairman, and a staunch ally of the governor, has called on Cuomo to resign. “The Party and this State will not be well served by a long, protracted removal process designed only to delay what is now, clearly, inevitable.” pic.twitter.com/1FLOuX4Cfi — Luis Ferré-Sadurní (@luisferre) August 4, 2021

Jacobs has long been a close ally of Cuomo and stood by the governor when sexual harassment allegations first resurfaced in March, urging for patience and results of the investigation. (RELATED: AG Report Confirms Chris Cuomo Advised His Brother On Sexual Misconduct Allegations)

“Now, however, it appears that contrary to what I have advised, the Governor may seek to prolong the current situation,” Jacobs says in Wednesday’s statement, adding that he spoke with Cuomo to inform him he was issuing a statement.

“The facts presented make clear that there is a preponderance of evidence of both a toxic workplace and actual sexual harassment. I agree with the Attorney General. I believe the women. I believe the allegations. I cannot speak to the Governor’s motivations,” he continued.

“What I can say is that the Governor has lost his ability to govern, both practically and morally. The Party and this State will not be well served by a long, protracted removal process designed only to delay what is now, clearly, inevitable.”

Jacobs also praised Cuomo for his leadership and time in office. “Let me be clear: Our State and its citizens are better off having had Andrew Cuomo as our Governor. It is my hope that the legacy of the progressive change he brought to our people and the renewal of infrastructure he brought to our State will outshine the darkness of this sorry episode. And so, it is with sadness and a measure of regret that I must ask the Governor to resign his office and allow the important work of the State — work that he did so much to advance — to continue,” the statement concluded.

The Tuesday report detailed allegations from 11 women in which the governor improperly touched, kissed or made uncomfortable remarks towards the women.

Andrew Cuomo denies all the allegations. “I want you to know directly from me, I never touched anyone inappropriately. I am 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public you field. That is just not who I am. And that is not who I have ever been,” he said Tuesday in a pre-recorded video address.

Other Democrats have already called on the governor to resign, including President Joe Biden and Majority Leader and New York Senator Chuck Schumer. “I think he should resign. I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don’t know that for a fact, I have not read all that data,” Biden told reporters Tuesday.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that a majority of New York State Assembly lawmakers would vote to impeach Cuomo.