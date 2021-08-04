David Duke Signs With An NBA Team

David Duke has signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

Following an incredibly successful career with the Providence Friars, the talented guard inked a deal with the Nets after going undrafted when the event was held last week, according to WPRI. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BROOKLYNNNNN ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ — David Duke Jr (@daviddukejr) July 30, 2021

Last season with the Friars, Duke averaged 16.8 points per game and more than six rebounds. With his 6’5″ frame and knack for finding the ball on the boards, Duke might have a shot of sticking around for awhile in the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Duke Jr (@daviddukejr)

Most of the time, going undrafted is a bad sign for a player’s career. It often means that someone has no shot at the NBA.

Not this time around. Duke went from Providence to the Nets and he’ll now get to fight for a spot on the final roster.

America loves a great uphill battle and that’s what David Duke now has ahead of him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Duke Jr (@daviddukejr)

Life is all about opportunities, and Duke now has one that most Americans could only dream about. Props to him on a successful college career and for signing with the Nets.