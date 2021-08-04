ESPN Ranks Alabama Preseason #1, Wisconsin Is 16

ESPN believes Alabama is the best team in college football.

The popular sports network dropped its preseason top 25 Tuesday night, and Nick Saban’s team came in at number one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama coach Nick Saban has signed an extension worth more than $84 million, and he's worth every damn penny.

Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State rounded out the top five. Wisconsin came in at 16th! You can check out the full preseason top 25 below.

Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State rounded out the top five. Wisconsin came in at 16th!

I have no real issues with the top 25, and as I’ve said many different times, putting Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide in the top spot makes a hell of a lot of sense.

They’re defending national champions and you can safely assume they’re going to be great again in 2021.

What I have a problem with is Wisconsin being all the way down at 16. What the hell is that about? ESPN really believes we’re not even in the top 15?

Give me a break. There’s no situation where we’re not at least in the top 15, and that’s a worse case scenario.

The football season is almost here, and lots of people are asking what I think Wisconsin will do this year. The answer is simple. I expect absolute domination in the Big Ten. Anyone who doubts me, bookmark this tweet and see me in December. We’ll see who is laughing then. pic.twitter.com/EbSjXo7LnK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2021

We return the majority of our starters, Graham Mertz is primed and ready for another huge season and fans are eager to watch us dominate.

If you truly think Wisconsin is only the 16th best team in America, then you’re probably beyond saving.

Bet against us all you want. Trust me when I say I’m keeping receipts.