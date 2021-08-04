61-Year-Old US Foreign Service Member Charged After Allegedly Having Sex With Teen Girl In The Philippines

A federal grand jury charged a U.S. Foreign Service Member for allegedly having sex with an underage girl in the Philippines and for possessing child pornography, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Tuesday.

The Eastern District of Virginia indicted 61-year-old Dean Cheves after videos were discovered of him allegedly having sex with an unidentified 16-year-old girl that he met online, the DOJ stated. Cheves is charged with one count of illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and one count of possessing child pornography.

Court documents revealed that Cheves allegedly filmed himself engaging in sexual activity with the underage girl on two occasions while serving at the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines from September 2020 to February, the DOJ stated. The suspect allegedly obtained child pornography between February and March 2021, according to the DOJ. (RELATED: Former Emergency Room Doctor Sentenced To 22 Years In Prison For Sex Trafficking Six Underage Girls)

The Diplomatic Security Service, Office of Special Investigations is currently investigating the case, which was brought forth in relation to the Project Safe Childhood launched in May 2006 to “combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.”

Cheves made his first court appearance July 6 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ivan D. Davis of the U.S. District Court of Virginia, according to the DOJ. If convicted, Cheves could potentially face up to 30 years in prison on count one and up to 10 years on count two.