Video Shows Police Tasing Pelicans Center Jaxson Hayes

Video has been released from the arrest of Jaxson Hayes, and it’s brutal.

Hayes was arrested in late July after allegedly getting into an altercation with police after they responded to a call at his residence in Los Angeles.

TMZ released video of the arrest Wednesday, and an officer can be seen hitting Hayes with a taser as multiple cops try to keep him down.

You can watch the insane video below.

TMZ reported that Los Angeles PD Chief Michael Moore announced an internal investigation is ongoing because force was placed on Hayes’ neck during the arrest.

Police claim that Hayes injured an officer prior to the altercation by shoving him into a wall, according to the same report.

I understand police officers have a tough job and the video doesn’t show the altercation, but that short clip is a brutal look for everyone involved.

Multiple cops were on Hayes and he was still hit with a taser. It’s going to be hard to justify that much force.

Keep checking back for the latest updates on this situation as we have them. Clearly, this thing is a long way from being over.