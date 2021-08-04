Jennifer Aniston Says She’s No Longer Friends With ‘A Few People’ Who ‘Refused’ To Get Vaccinated

Jennifer Aniston said she’ no longer friends with “a few people” in her circle who either “refused” to get the coronavirus vaccine or hadn’t disclosed whether they had gotten the shot.

“There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts,” the 52-year-old actress explained during her interview with Instyle magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Reveals That She Likes To Watch TV In The Nude)

“It’s a real shame,” she added. “I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.” (RELATED: PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston Rocks Paris In Leather Outfit)

“I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day,” Aniston continued. “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

In May, the “Friends” star shared with her followers that she had gotten her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now,” the actress captioned her post. “Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere… and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us. Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family.”