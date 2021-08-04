Does ‘Jeopardy!’ Have Another Legendary Champion Brewing? Latest Contestant Stoking Mass Fandom With Wild Wagers

“Jeopardy!” contestant Matt Amodio could be the next legendary champion after winning his 10th game overall, stoking mass fandom and wild wagers.

Amodio first got viewers’ attention when he did “annoying” habits like saying “what is” for every response, Fox News reported Wednesday. However, he started winning over fans after becoming one of the top 10 highest-grossing winners of the game show ever when he scored his eighth win overall with a total of $291,200 in prize money. (RELATED: LeVar Burton Confirms He Has His Sights Set On Being The Next Host Of ‘Jeopardy!’)

Well, that was a big Daily Double for Matt Amodio! pic.twitter.com/mwwAqg17Qs — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 3, 2021

Currently in line with such “Jeopardy!” champs as Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, Matt was vying for his 10th win when he risked all he had, $13,000, on a “Single Daily Double” question and won, Yahoo.com reported. (RELATED: Report: Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosting Gave Show A Huge Spike In Ratings)

Going into the question the Ph.D. student from New Haven, Connecticut, was leading the other contestants by $1,600. That lead wasn’t apparently enough for him and he decided to bet it all on the question: “Australia became its own nation January 1, 1901, as this of Australia, a word implying union for everyone’s good.”

Amodio answered: “What’s Commonwealth?”

He not only ended up getting the question correct but doubled his winnings, which gave him a solid lead to finish the game with his 10th overall win. His 10-day winning total now stands at $362,400.