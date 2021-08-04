Las Vegas Strip Club Offers Britney Spears $1 Million To Dance Topless

A Las Vegas strip club has made an offer to Britney Spears to go topless.

According to KSNV, Larry Flynt's Hustler Club has offered the superstar singer $1 million to dance topless for ten minutes.

"While we see many feature entertainers pass through the club, we have never had a pop star perform topless on our stage. We thought that Britney Spears would be a great asset due to the media attention that she is garnering with her ongoing legal battle," general manager Ralph James explained in a statement.

Spears, who continues to fight to get out of her conservatorship, has been on an absolute Instagram bender lately, and she's been dropping fire content left and right for her fans.

For anyone interested in some of her spiciest content, you can check it out here and here.

Now, do I think Spears will take up Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on the offer? Probably not, but it's still free marketing to throw the $1 million offer out there.

Spears has been famous for a long time, she’s already made a ton of money and there’s no need for her to go topless for a quick $1 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Having said that, she would 100% break the internet if she did accept the offer from Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club. The internet might literally break with how much coverage she’d receive.

Still, I’m not banking on it happening. Don’t get your hopes up, folks!