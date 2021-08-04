Louis CK Announces National Tour, Says He’s Looking Forward To Telling Some ‘Impolite Jokes And Stories’

Comedian Louis C.K. announced that he’s heading out on a national tour and said he’s looking forward to telling some “inappropriate jokes and stories.”

“Hello Person that you are being right now,” the 53-year-old comedian started out in his email to fans, obtained by Deadline for a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Olivia Munn Calls Out Dave Chappelle Over Joke About Louis C.K. Accuser)

“I am writing to you today because I am going to be touring around the United States of America, performing stand-up comedy in theaters in several different cities,” he added. (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Says She Sometimes Wanted To See Louis C.K. Masturbate After He Asked)

The “Louie” star also acknowledged that COVID-19 is still going on around the world and said he would see how things are going, but hopes to do every show that he can.

“Our intention is to do every show we can do,” the stand-up comedian explained. “We will comply with the local governments of each city in terms of health standards and practices. Like everyone else, we will just do our best under the circumstances.”

“I’m really looking forward to seeing your faces as I tell some rather impolite jokes and stories,” he added.

The tour will kick off next week with two nights at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre in New York City and includes more than 50 shows across the country in places like San Diego, Philadelphia and Detroit among others. He also promised for a European tour to follow, the outlet noted.

C.K.’s career almost ended in 2017 during the #MeToo movement after he admitted to a variety of sexual misconduct claims and disappeared from the spotlight. In 2019, reports surfaced he had been making appearances at small stand-up gigs. He had also announced plans to go back out on tour in 2020, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.