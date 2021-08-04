Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Says Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Has To Get Vaccinated

Maryland governor Larry Hogan wants Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to get vaccinated.

According to Phil Yacuboski, Hogan was holding a press conference Tuesday when he touched on the subject of the dual-threat star needing to get vaccinated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Lamar’s gotta get (vaccinated). With the rules the NFL put down, I can’t imagine a team wanting to forfeit a game or lose a chance at the playoffs and none of the players getting paid because someone won’t get a vaccine,” Hogan told the press.

On the Ravens, @GovLarryHogan – “Lamar’s gotta get (vaccinated). With the rules the NFL put down, I can’t imagine a team wanting to forfeit a game or lose a chance at the playoffs and none of the players getting paid because someone won’t get a vaccine.” @wbalradio pic.twitter.com/Rv2P0sEyPh — Phil Yacuboski (@WBALPhil) August 3, 2021

Jackson, who is unvaccinated, just recently tested positive for coronavirus, but given that it happened in late July, he should be fine for the season.

Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19, John Harbaugh announced. pic.twitter.com/T7wZ7QIc7q — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 28, 2021

I like that we’re now at the point of the game where a sitting governor is telling the most famous football player in the state to get vaccinated.

At the end of the day, football trumps everything and the Ravens are toast if Jackson goes down with an injury or the virus.

Lamar Jackson Gets Hit With Terrible Coronavirus News. What Does It Mean For The Ravens? https://t.co/TnrPuaiBX4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 28, 2021

As crazy as it might sound, I’m not surprised at all that Hogan stated this on the record. I know for a fact some college football teams were separating quarterbacks last season in hopes of avoiding an outbreak.

When dealing with a virus, all options have to be on the table in order to make sure the team can keep playing. So, getting vaccinated is a minor thing to do compared to some of the precautions we saw in the world of sports in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8)

Now, that’s not me endorsing the idea or telling Jackson to do anything. It’s me just stating that it’s minor when compared to how some teams treated players last season. It was like continuity of government had been instituted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8)

The good news for Jackson is that the antibodies should keep him in the clear for several months. So, there’s no need for Ravens fans to panic.