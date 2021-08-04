Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday, Gives World First Peek At Daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle celebrated her birthday and gave the world its first peek at her and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

In a clip shared on the official Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archwell foundation website, the former “Suits” actress announced in honor of her 40th birthday, she was launching a global project called 40×40, Page Six reported in a piece published on Wednesday.

It is in that clip, fans of the duchess noticed sitting there on the desk next to her laptop a photo frame holding three black and white pictures. One photo is a family snap, another is Meghan snuggling up to the royal couple’s 2-year-old son Archie and in the middle is a snap of Prince Harry gently kissing Lili, their daughter, who was born in June. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

WATCH:

The global project encourages others around the world to give 40 minutes of their time to support women getting back into the workforce, the outlet noted.

For the kick-off, the duchess was joined by actress Melissa McCarthy in a video about her project.

“I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength, and for my birthday I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists and world leaders to help kick off a global effort by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women re-entering the workforce,” the duchess shared.

Earlier in the day, members of the royal family also celebrated Markle’s birthday and wished her a Happy Birthday on their various social media pages. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

Queen Elizabeth II tweeted three pictures of Meghan along with a message that read, “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!”

Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/xvrRH4sEwX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2021

While Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a photo and message on social media that read, “Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”