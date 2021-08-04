Mike Gundy Says He Thinks Oklahoma State Is ‘In Great Shape’ Amid Conference Expansion Chaos

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy thinks the Cowboys are going to be just fine.

At the moment, conference expansion is dominating the scene in college sports, and there’s a real chance the Big 12 collapses after Oklahoma and Texas agreed to leave for the SEC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: Texas And Oklahoma Officially Agree To Join The SEC. What Happens Next? https://t.co/az6WTRzgaj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 30, 2021

Well, Gundy isn’t panicking. In an interview with PistolsFiringBlog.com, the famous head coach said the following about what’s ahead for the Cowboys:

Oklahoma State, I think we’re in great shape. I mean, look at our track record. We’re top 10 in the country in wins over the last decade. We have 15 winning seasons in a row, 15 bowls in a row. Tremendous success. In the end it’s all about ‘Are you successful in football and can you sell television money?’ And I think that’s what it comes down to. I think we’re in great shape.

I hate to sound pessimistic here, but I’m not sure Gundy should be as confident as he appears to be about OSU’s future.

The Big 12 is on the brink of collapse and if that happens, we all know some teams will be left out in the cold.

In order to make sure the Cowboys aren’t one of them, they should be exploring every avenue possible in order to make sure they find a nice landing spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OSU Cowboy Football (@cowboy_fb)

The SEC is a hard no, the Big Ten is likely a hard no after some initial chatter and the ACC won’t touch them either. That means the PAC-12 is the last conference left.

If Gundy wants to make sure the future is bright, he should be pushing like hell to make sure the Cowboys end up there. Sticking around to see what happens with the Big 12 might end up being a death sentence for the program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OSU Cowboy Football (@cowboy_fb)

Waiting around is a bad idea. The Cowboys need to be proactive and Gundy needs to be the man pushing the higher ups to get it done.