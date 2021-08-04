REPORT: Mike Richards In Talks To Become Permanent Host Of ‘Jeopardy!’

“Jeopardy!” may soon have a permanent host after a report surfaced executive producer Mike Richards is in talks to take over the job following the death of legendary host Alex Trebek.

Richards is reportedly in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television to take over the reins left behind after Trebek's passing in November from cancer, Variety reported in a piece published on Wednesday.

Mike Richards in Advanced Negotiations to Become Permanent Host of ‘Jeopardy!’ (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/N9BkwH5vOM — Variety (@Variety) August 4, 2021

A spokesperson for Sony would only say that talks were ongoing with several potential candidates and wouldn't get specific on Richards' status. While a source shared with the outlet, that it is unclear whether the two sides will close a deal. So, while Richards is reportedly the clear front-runner, other candidates reportedly remain in the mix.

Since Alex's passing, numerous TV stars and celebrities have guest hosted on the show, with several vying for the permanent gig. The list of guest hosts include Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings, Anderson Cooper, Katie Couric, LeVar Burton, Savannah Guthrie and many more.

Richards previously hosted the series “The Pyramid” and “Divided” and was the host of a variety of reality shows like “Beauty and the Geek” on The CW and served as the executive producer for the “Let’s Make a Deal” reboot on CBS.

Last year, he took over as executive producer on “Jeopardy!” and reportedly impressed the top people at Sony Pictures with his easy manner and command of the game.

Trebek hosted the popular game show for 36 years before he died in November of 2020 at the age of 80 following his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.