Minnesota Vikings Release Jeff Gladney As He Faces Domestic Violence Charge

The Minnesota Vikings have cut Jeff Gladney.

The Vikings announced late Tuesday afternoon that the franchise cut Gladney after he was indicted on a domestic violence charge.

NFL”As we have previously said, we take these matters very seriously and condemn all forms of domestic violence,” Minnesota said in part in the statement.

Gladney was arrested in April after allegedly hitting his former girlfriend during an altercation, and the indictment by a grand jury in Texas became official Tuesday.

According to ESPN, the former TCU star has been charged with felony domestic violence by impeding breathing after allegedly “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” causing bodily injury and applying pressure to the woman’s neck and throat.

He faces up to a decade in prison.

Jeff Gladney was indicted by a Texas grand jury and charged with domestic violence by impeding breathing, for “intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly“ causing bodily injury and applying pressure to a woman’s neck and throat. If convicted, he could serve up to 10 years in prison https://t.co/GOcr7bgNGw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2021

As always, Gladney has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s our system in America and we should all be grateful.

Having said that, Gladney will likely never play in the NFL again if he’s convicted. It’s hard to imagine Roger Goodell lets him back on the field, even if he doesn’t get much time behind bars.

The former first-round pick was indicted by a grand jury in Texas on a felony domestic violence charge following an incident there in April. Now, Jeff Gladney is released. https://t.co/Nj7HshHZon — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 3, 2021

For a former first round pick, Gladney has had a shocking fall from grace after allegedly hitting a woman.