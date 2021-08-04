Woman On Plane Arrested For Indecent Exposure

Rapid City law enforcement arrested a 41-year-old Florida woman on Friday for indecent exposure, among other things, on a plane that was parked on the runway at the Rapid City Regional Airport.

Mistie Justice Watkins of Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, is being held on a $100 cash only bond for simple assault on law enforcement and a $1,000 cash only bond for unlawful occupancy, KBHB radio reported. She was in court on Monday. Watkins was charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, simple assault on law enforcement and unlawful occupancy.

An officer at the airport was notified of an unruly passenger around 8:50 p.m, according to KBHB. The officer arrived on the scene and warned Justice Watkins he would escort her off the plane if she did not stop being loud and disruptive. (RELATED: 2,600 Airline Passengers Became ‘Unruly’ In Mask-Related Incidents This Year, FAA Says)

The officer on the scene noted he smelled alcohol, according to KBHB. Justice Watkins proceeded to indecently expose herself to other passengers on the plane, attempted to pull away from the officer, kicked him and additional officers that arrived to transport her from the airport.