Notre Dame’s Home Opener Against Toledo Will Only Be Available On Peacock

Notre Dame’s home opener against Toledo will only be available for fans on Peacock.

The Fighting Irish and the streaming platform announced the huge news Wednesday afternoon, and as far as I know, it's the first major college football game to ever exclusively stream.

Toledo and Notre Dame will take the field September 11.

Peacock and @NDFootball go together like blue and gold! We’ve got the home opener exclusively on Peacock September 11 AND we’ll be streaming every home game this season. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/u49FrwvnjW — Peacock (@peacockTV) August 4, 2021

“Dating back to airing Sunday football replays with Lindsey Nelson, we have always strived for innovation in the media space – our partnership with NBC and Peacock only solidifies that mission. Bringing Notre Dame Football to Peacock is just the next step in the evolution of our relationship,” Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick said in a statement, according to UND.com.

Welcome to the new era of viewership in college athletics. Streaming will only get more and more popular as more time passes.

The NFL already dipped their toes into the water with Amazon streaming games, and Notre Dame is now taking the plunge with Peacock.

Seeing as how much money some of these streaming platforms have, it’s not hard at all to understand why this could become more and more normal.

For example, Netflix pretty much has unlimited funds. They could dump as much money as they wanted into a streaming contract and it’d be hard for ESPN or any other network to compete.

Now, will fans watch? Only time will tell, but I’m very confident they will.