‘No, Thank You’: Women’s Weightlifting Medalist Refuses To Discuss Trans Athlete Laurel Hubbard

Women’s weightlifting Olympic medalists went completely silent during a press conference when asked how they felt about trans athlete Laurel Hubbard, with one simply refusing to discuss the matter.

The gold, silver and bronze medalists took the podium after competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Each answered a series of questions from local press after they competing in the +87-kilogram competition, as noted by Insider.com on Wednesday.

"There was a historic night here with Laurel Hubbard competing as the first openly transgender in an individual event," one reporter began. "I was wondering what you felt about that and what you felt that took place in your sport." It starts at the 2-minute mark in the clip shared on YouTube.

WATCH:

Bronze medalist Sarah Robles, representing the United States, lifted her mask and began to drink water. The gold medalist, China's Li Wenwen, and silver medalist, Great Britain's Emily Campbell, sat quietly.

After a pause, Robles turned on her mic and said, "No, thank you."

Hubbard, from New Zealand, failed to record a lift but did make history at the games as the first openly transgender Olympian.

Laurel Hubbard, the first openly transgender athlete to compete at an Olympic Games, has failed to register a lift in the final of the women’s super-heavyweight weightlifting in Tokyo. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 2, 2021

Robles, who previously won a bronze at the 2016 games in the +75-kilogram category, made history herself as the first American woman to win two Olympic weightlifting medals.