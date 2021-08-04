Pentagon Identifies Police Officer Killed At Metro Station Stabbing

The Pentagon released the identity of the police officer who was stabbed and killed Tuesday at a bus station near the Defense Department building.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) said Wednesday that Pentagon Police Officer George Gonzalez was killed at the metro bus platform. Gonzalez, a U.S. Army veteran, was a Brooklyn, New York, native who joined the force in 2018, according to the PFPA.

He previously served within the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Transportation Security Administration. (RELATED: Police Officer Stabbed, Killed Near Pentagon)

End of Watch Aug. 3, 2021.

Last night, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency observed End of Watch for Pentagon Police Officer George Gonzalez who was tragically killed yesterday during the incident at the Pentagon bus platform. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/lmTqIuqCir — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 4, 2021

“As a Pentagon Police officer, he took our mission of ‘protecting those who protect our nation’ to heart. He was promoted twice and attained the rank of Senior Officer in 2020. A gregarious officer, he was well-liked and respected by his fellow officers,” the PFPA said in a Twitter thread Wednesday.

“Officer Gonzalez embodied our values of integrity and service to others. As we mourn the loss of Officer Gonzalez, our commitment to serve and protect is stronger,” the force added. “Officer Gonzalez’s family is in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace.”

The Pentagon locked down Tuesday morning in response to an incident at the nearby Pentagon Transit Center that resulted in Gonzalez’s death. The suspect, according to the Associated Press, charged at Gonzalez and stabbed him in the neck.

The suspect was later shot and killed by law enforcement officers responding to the incident and officials later cleared the scene and confirmed no ongoing threat, according to the AP.

The AP reported that the suspect’s motive is currently unknown and that an investigation is ongoing.

