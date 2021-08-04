Democratic Governor Lashes Out At Protesters Opposing Mandatory Vaccines

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy lambasted members of an anti-vaccination group protesting at a public bill signing event Wednesday, calling them “ultimate knuckleheads.”

“These folks back there have lost their minds — you’ve lost your minds,” Murphy lashed out at protesters, who had reportedly interrupted his remarks on the state’s latest COVID-19 infection numbers and the importance of vaccination in the fight against the pandemic, according to NJ.com.

“You are the ultimate knuckleheads. And because of what you are saying and standing for, people are losing their life. You have to know that. Look in the mirror! Look in the mirror!,” the governor said, going off script at the event to sign a bill extending the state’s eviction moratorium, WABC-TV reported. (RELATED: Nashville Hat Store Faces Backlash After Showing Off Anti-Vax Star Of David Badges)

The protesters were reportedly displaying signs that read “no forced injections,” “medical choice is a human right” and other messages condemning New Jersey’s Monday decision to require COVID-19 vaccination from all employees in hospitals, prisons, long-term care centers, and several other state and private health-care facilities, NJ.com reported.

The Democratic governor then raised his fist, as the crowd started chanting his name in response to Murphy’s verbal attack on the protesters, a video from the event shows.