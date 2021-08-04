Editorial

Philip Rivers Is Open To Returning To The NFL For A Team In Need Late In The Season

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts smiles from the side line during the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Retired quarterback Philip Rivers is apparently open to potentially playing again.

According to Sam Farmer, the former Chargers and Colts quarterback told him that he hasn’t completely ruled out returning for a team in need late in the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rivers retired at the end of the 2020 season.

I don’t understand why Rivers would want to come back to the NFL. He spent 17 seasons in the NFL, and then he rode off into the sunset with a ton of money.

Why would he want to get back on the field and potentially take more shots at the age of 39? Depending on when a team might need him late in the season, he could be 40.

 

That might not be an issue for Tom Brady, but I’m guessing it would be an issue for just about anyone else.

Rivers should enjoy his money and free time in retirement. He’s coaching high school football, and I’m sure that’s a ton of fun.

He shouldn’t feel the need at all to return to the NFL. Just kick back and soak up some R&R. He’s definitely earned it.