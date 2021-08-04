Philip Rivers Is Open To Returning To The NFL For A Team In Need Late In The Season

Retired quarterback Philip Rivers is apparently open to potentially playing again.

According to Sam Farmer, the former Chargers and Colts quarterback told him that he hasn’t completely ruled out returning for a team in need late in the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rivers retired at the end of the 2020 season.

Spent the first half of the day with Philip Rivers who assures me that, while he’s focused on coaching high school football now, he isn’t closing the door on coming back for a stint late in the season if there’s an NFL team that needs him. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) August 3, 2021

I don’t understand why Rivers would want to come back to the NFL. He spent 17 seasons in the NFL, and then he rode off into the sunset with a ton of money.

Why would he want to get back on the field and potentially take more shots at the age of 39? Depending on when a team might need him late in the season, he could be 40.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indianapolis Colts (@colts)

That might not be an issue for Tom Brady, but I’m guessing it would be an issue for just about anyone else.

Rivers should enjoy his money and free time in retirement. He’s coaching high school football, and I’m sure that’s a ton of fun.

Philip Rivers couldn’t help himself this week — he wanted to know what everyone was writing about him. Gotta give him credit: Not many QBs would admit this. “You stink it up, they better write ‘Rivers better get with it!’ … and I felt like you guys were pretty dang honest.” pic.twitter.com/COQOqeozRA — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 18, 2020

He shouldn’t feel the need at all to return to the NFL. Just kick back and soak up some R&R. He’s definitely earned it.