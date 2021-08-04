REPORT: Netflix Is ‘Horrified’ With The Sexually Graphic Nature Of The Upcoming Marilyn Monroe Movie ‘Blonde’

Netflix reportedly has some issues with the upcoming movie “Blonde.”

The film stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, and is receiving a serious amount of hype. However, eyebrows were raised when Netflix bumped the film to 2022 without any explanation. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe Biopic ‘Blonde’ With Ana de Armas Moves to 2022 (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/jQlLGfIWAy — Variety (@Variety) July 28, 2021

According to the popular Twitter account @ArmasUpdates, Netflix was “absolutely horrified” by the sexual nature of the movie.

According to industry insiders, Netflix was “absolutely horrified” by the sexually graphic final cut of BLONDE submitted by director Andrew Dominik. They want a new version, Dominik doesn’t — explains the delayed release of the film. pic.twitter.com/RpKfhBxk39 — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) August 3, 2021

The account further added that Netflix was aiming for a film that could win awards, which is mentioned in the Variety article about the delay.

Netflix wanted a baity, awards player instead of an obtuse, arthouse film … let’s see what comes from this — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) August 3, 2021

What’s interesting is that Joyce Carol Oates, who wrote the book the film is based on, tweeted in 2020 that the rough cut is “startling,” “very disturbing” and “an utterly ‘feminist’ interpretation.”

Read into that as much as you’d like.

(just a parenthetical aside–I have seen the rough cut of Andrew Dominick’s adaptation & it is startling, brilliant, very disturbing & [perhaps most surprisingly] an utterly “feminist” interpretation… not sure that any male director has ever achieved anything this.) https://t.co/zUubjH5yqV — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) August 10, 2020

While it’s impossible to know what’s going on behind the scenes, there certainly seems to be at least a little smoke to this fire, especially given the context of Oates’ tweet.

Add in the fact there’s reportedly very little dialogue, and it’s not impossible to envision a situation unfolding where Netflix feels like they’re stuck with a movie they don’t like.

Here’s another way to look at the situation. Studios give reasons all the time for delays. Yet, Netflix has said nothing here, which means it’s possibly something they don’t want public.

Andrew Dominik’s long-awaited Marilyn Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’ — starring Ana de Armas — won’t be coming out in 2021 after all. https://t.co/zrvz62kcHS — Collider (@Collider) July 29, 2021

It’s either that or this might be a genius marketing ploy to make people think the film is going to be insane with nudity. I honestly don’t know, but I know I’m damn interested to find out how this saga ends.

H/T: BroBible