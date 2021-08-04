Three Las Vegas Raiders Players Retire In First Week Of Training Camp

Offensive Lineman Sam Young is just the latest in a mysterious line of retirements and resignations.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Sam Young retired Tuesday, the latest in a puzzling exodus which included the team’s President, a Senior Vice President, Running Backs Coach and three players.

Journeyman running back Theo Riddick was the first player to retire on Jul. 30, followed by linebacker James Onwualu on Aug. 2.

Young, 34, was entering into his 12th season in the NFL. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2010 draft. He played in 103 games over the course of his career, with stints in Buffalo, Jacksonville, Miami and San Francisco. He played 11 games for the Raiders, with seven starts.

Riddick, 30, was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2013 draft. He spent six seasons with the Lions, carrying the ball 285 times and catching 288 passes, with 19 touchdowns in that time. He was cut by the Lions and signed with the Denver Broncos in 2019, but spent the season on injured reserve. He signed with the Raiders in 2020 and played four games.

Onwualu, 26, also played for the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars. He appeared in 16 total games, including two for the Raiders. He played 21 special teams snaps for the team.

The strange series of exits began with Running Backs Coach Kirby Wilson, who announced his retirement on Jul. 16. He was soon followed by Team President Marc Badain, who resigned on Jul. 19. Then it was reported on Tuesday that Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development Brandon Doll was leaving the organization as well.