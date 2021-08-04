Tim McGraw And Sam Elliott Will Star In The ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’

The cast for the upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” is loaded.

Deadline reported late Wednesday afternoon that Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will all have starring roles, and the official Twitter account for “Yellowstone” confirmed it. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

We’ve got three BIG reasons to watch the Yellowstone prequel, 1883: @TheTimMcGraw, @FaithHill, and Sam Elliott. You won’t want to miss it when it comes to @paramountplus. #YellowstoneTV https://t.co/47bH0rIQvm — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 4, 2021

Deadline wrote the following details on their roles:

Elliott is set to play Shea Brennan, a tough as nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools. McGraw and Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively.

I love the fact that Sam Elliott is going to be in “1883.” It’s a genius casting decision and he’s obviously a great choice.

When you think of Western actors, Kevin Costner and Sam Elliott are the first two names that come to mind.

Now, both are tied to the “Yellowstone” universe.

I also love the fact he’s playing “a tough as nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past.” Sounds like it’s going to be awesome.

As for McGraw and Hill, I’m less sold on them because I simply don’t know if either can carry a series. McGraw was great in “The Blind Side” and “Friday Night Lights,” but being great in a movie and carrying a TV series are two different things.

What I do know beyond any shadow of a doubt is that Taylor Sheridan is a genius and I will watch anything he’s involved with. For that reason alone, I know “1883” is going to be awesome when it’s released on Paramount+.