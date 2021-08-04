Editorial

Video Released Of The Hit That Sparked Massive New York Giants Brawl

Corey Clement Hit (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NYPost_Schwartz/status/1422741871458193409)

Corey Clement Hit (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NYPost_Schwartz/status/1422741871458193409)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Video of the hit that caused New York Giants players to brawl has been released.

The Giants descended into chaos during practice Tuesday after a hit on Corey Clement, and fans now have a look at what caused the carnage. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Paul Schwartz tweeted a video of the hit Clement on, and I have a feeling it will disappoint expectations. Give it a watch below.

How the hell does a hit like that spark a gigantic brawl? Seriously, that was incredibly vanilla compared to what I think we were all expecting.

Head coach Joe Judge lost his damn mind Tuesday in reaction to the brawl, and it’s not hard to see why. If players are fighting over hits like that one, then you have a major problem on your hands.

When I read about the brawl, I thought Clement had to have suffered an incredibly dirty brawl. Turns out, that wasn’t the case at all.

It was mostly just a standard hit.

The Giants better get their heads screwed on or they’re in for a long season.