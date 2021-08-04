Video Released Of The Hit That Sparked Massive New York Giants Brawl

Video of the hit that caused New York Giants players to brawl has been released.

The Giants descended into chaos during practice Tuesday after a hit on Corey Clement, and fans now have a look at what caused the carnage.

A full-team brawl at Giants camp with QB Daniel Jones somehow at the bottom of the pile. … Joe Judge is absolutely livid. He’s got the players lined up now to run. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

Hard to see exactly what happened. RB Corey Clement took a big hit at the end of a run. TE Evan Engram retaliated and then he got popped by Logan Ryan. Then everybody — and I mean everybody — jumped in. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

Paul Schwartz tweeted a video of the hit Clement on, and I have a feeling it will disappoint expectations. Give it a watch below.

Here’s the hit by Xavier McKinney on Corey Clement that triggered the brawl at Giants camp today. Video from ⁦@Giants⁩ pic.twitter.com/c8BJuZmJ6C — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) August 4, 2021

How the hell does a hit like that spark a gigantic brawl? Seriously, that was incredibly vanilla compared to what I think we were all expecting.

Head coach Joe Judge lost his damn mind Tuesday in reaction to the brawl, and it’s not hard to see why. If players are fighting over hits like that one, then you have a major problem on your hands.

Giants players are running goal line to goal line again … and again … and now back to push ups. Joe Judge is doing his best Herb Brooks imitation now. pic.twitter.com/l5ELerBQBu — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

When I read about the brawl, I thought Clement had to have suffered an incredibly dirty brawl. Turns out, that wasn’t the case at all.

It was mostly just a standard hit.

It’s hard to hear exactly what Joe Judge is saying to his players, but easily more than half of the words begin with F. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 3, 2021

The Giants better get their heads screwed on or they’re in for a long season.